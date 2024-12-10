Man charged in church shooting, Portsmouth councilman arrest, Defense spending bill: Sunrise Brief

Charges have been filed against the man who allegedly fired a gun in a Suffolk church. Tremonte Smith, 24, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, using a firearm in a felony, and shooting into a building, police say. The charges are in connection to a shooting at Suffolk's Divine Church of Deliverance and Transformation Holiness Sunday afternoon. We spoke to Chief Apostle Brian Outlaw, who told us Smith approached the podium during service with the gun drawn. Outlaw says he tackled the alleged shooter and no one was hurt. Smith was arraigned in court on Monday morning, records show. Suffolk Police identify man charged with shooting gun inside church

A Portsmouth city councilman was arrested for the second time in a month. De’Andre Barnes is facing charges of domestic assault, police say. He was arrested and charged after officers responded to a call about a possible burglary in the 200 block of Boat Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday, where they found Barnes in a domestic dispute, according to police. While police were on scene, a "physical altercation" occurred that led to Barnes' arrest. Police did not explain the nature of the altercation. He was also arrested in November for another domestic dispute involving a young girl being dragged and forced into a car, police said, but he was not formally charged in that incident. Barnes' reelection bid in November for his council seat was unsuccessful. Portsmouth councilman arrested for second time in the past month