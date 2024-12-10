Man charged in church shooting, Portsmouth councilman arrest, Defense spending bill: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Man charged in church shooting, Portsmouth councilman arrest, Defense spending bill
Charges have been filed against the man who allegedly fired a gun in a Suffolk church. Tremonte Smith, 24, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, using a firearm in a felony, and shooting into a building, police say.
The charges are in connection to a shooting at Suffolk's Divine Church of Deliverance and Transformation Holiness Sunday afternoon. We spoke to Chief Apostle Brian Outlaw, who told us Smith approached the podium during service with the gun drawn.
Outlaw says he tackled the alleged shooter and no one was hurt.
Smith was arraigned in court on Monday morning, records show.Suffolk Police identify man charged with shooting gun inside church
A Portsmouth city councilman was arrested for the second time in a month. De’Andre Barnes is facing charges of domestic assault, police say.
He was arrested and charged after officers responded to a call about a possible burglary in the 200 block of Boat Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday, where they found Barnes in a domestic dispute, according to police.
While police were on scene, a "physical altercation" occurred that led to Barnes' arrest. Police did not explain the nature of the altercation.
He was also arrested in November for another domestic dispute involving a young girl being dragged and forced into a car, police said, but he was not formally charged in that incident.
Barnes' reelection bid in November for his council seat was unsuccessful.Portsmouth councilman arrested for second time in the past month
Junior enlisted service members could get a big pay boost. Congress has reached a deal to provide junior enlisted service members a 14.5-percent pay increase, according to a statement released over the weekend.
All of Congress still needs to approve the National Defense Authorization Act by the end of the year for the increase to take effect.
The large increase would impact service members ranked E1 to E4.
In addition, all service members would receive a 4.5 percent increase, as well as additional funding for new barracks and housing.
Lawmakers are expected to take up the defense spending bill this week.Junior enlisted service members could get 14.5 percent pay boost
This morning's weather: Warm and rainy weather continues
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says even warmer with more rain on the way. Dropping off cold again to end the week.
Don’t forget your umbrella! Scattered showers this morning, becoming isolated by midday. Expect a mix of clouds today with highs in the mid-60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Woman warns others after being convicted in rental and shipping scheme in Virginia Beach
A local woman was sentenced for her role in a scheme to steal construction equipment from Home Depot. The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team recently showed you how Customs and Border Protection works to make sure illegal items are not coming and going from our ports.
As we previously reported, CBP frequently finds hidden stolen cars, stolen construction equipment and drugs, among many other things in shipping containers.
Our investigative team recently looked at a search warrant in Virginia Beach that outlines how a woman got involved in a scheme. The warrant says the scheme led to her serving jail time after construction equipment and a trailer rented in her name were shipped to Florida.
We spoke to the woman who expressed regrets about her involvement and wants to warn others about this kind of scam.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.