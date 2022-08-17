Man charged in Portsmouth toddler's death gives conflicting statements to police

PORTSMOUTH, Va - These court documents reveal what happened just before the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

When paramedics arrived they found a 2-year-old laying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. The toddler was taken to the hospital in critical condition and tragically died Saturday. Police have charged Al Desmond McNeil with several charges including second-degree murder.

Court documents reveal that Desmond was at the residence getting his hair done and admitted to having a gun on him. Police say he was standing near a black gun when they arrived on the scene. First, McNeil stated to officers that he got bumped, dropped the gun and it went off.

McNeil then changed his story and said that he dropped the gun and then it went off. He then stated that he put the gun in a chair. McNeil stated he did not pull the trigger.

As to why his gun wasn’t in the holster, court documents say McNeil blamed it on the clothing he was wearing, which was a black running suit.

Court documents state the mother was cooking dinner when her son was playing in the kitchen area and McNeil was sitting in a chair waiting to get his hair done.