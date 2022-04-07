Man accused of killing Chesapeake woman charged with murder

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The man charged with the death of a woman after she was found dead in her home appeared in court Thursday morning.

46-year-old Ben Matthew Wynkoop was arrested and charged in connection to 44-year-old Kathryn Kathleen Dean's death. She was found shot and killed in her Chesapeake home.

Dean's family told News 3 she and Wynkoop were married for about three years but had recently separated.

They say Wynkoop was abusing Dean when she finally broke free, filing restraining orders and was in the process of filing for divorce.

Wynkoop was named a person of interest and was caught by deputies with the Currituck County Sheriff's Office before 5 p.m. during a traffic stop.

He was extradited to Chesapeake to await trial. He has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

On Thursday, the court appointed Wynkoop with an attorney. His preliminary hearing is set for July 14 at 11 a.m., in the Chesapeake JDR court.

Wynkoop is currently being held without bond.