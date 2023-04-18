Man connected to deadly Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting pleads guilty to use of firearm & more

One of the men charged in connection to a fatal shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that happened over two years ago has plead guilty to several charges.

The shooting in question happened on March 26, 2021. That night, three separate shootings took place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. As a result, eight people were shot and two people died.

One of the people who lost their life that night was Deshayla Harris, who appeared on the reality television show “The Bad Girls Club.”

The other person who died was Donovon Lynch, the cousin of musician and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams.

Today on Tuesday, April 19, Ahmon Adams faced a judge in connection to the shooting of Lynch.

In court, Adams plead guilty to two felonies: attempted malicious wounding, and use of a firearm. He also plead guilty to two misdemeanors: reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a weapon in public.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, Adams will face no more than 10 years of active jail time. All the other charges he faced were dropped, but they could be brought up again at a later time.

Right now, Adams is set to be sentenced in August.

