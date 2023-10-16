Man dies after being hit on I-64 during altercation; VSP looking for other man involved

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Around 6:30 p.m., state police communications center received a call for an altercation that was taking place on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound at Victory Boulevard between two motorists.

Troopers say preliminary investigations revealed that during the altercation, one of the motorists exited his vehicle and was hit by a passing car in the right travel lane.

The man was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to state police.

State police say the other man involved in the altercation fled the scene, and they are asking for the public's assistance in seeking any information or witnesses that may have seen anything prior to, during, or after the incident had occurred.

Witnesses who may have information are asked to contact state police at (804) 750-8788.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.