Man dies, woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run on Lafayette Blvd: Norfolk Police

Justin Fleenor/ WTKR
Images of crash on Lafayette crash
Posted at 2:24 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 14:26:37-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives have arrested 20-year-old Ahziyah Corprew following a hit-and-run crash on Lafayette Boulevard that killed a man Friday night.

On Aug. 4 around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Lafayette Boulevard for the report of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

News

Sammi Bilitz
10:27 PM, Aug 04, 2023

When they arrived they found 60-year-old James A. Edmonds suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the suspect vehicle had already left the scene when they arrived.

Corprew has been charged with hit-and-run fatality and is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

