Man who posed as teen online facing 30 felony charges for sexual assault: Chesapeake police

Chesapeake Police Department
Posted at 3:02 PM, Aug 09, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 22-year-old man is in custody and facing 30 felony charges in Chesapeake after police say he solicited sexual acts from teens while posing as one online.

Gabriel Raen Brooks, formerly of Norfolk, was investigated by the Chesapeake Police Department's Special Victim's Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and charged with:

  • Attempted indecent liberties with a child
  • Intercourse with a victim by force, threat or intimidation
  • Solicitation of prostitution from a minor under 16
  • Selling marijuana to a minor
  • Producing/making child pornography

Several other charges are listed on Chesapeake's Inmate Lookup site.
Brooks used the online platforms Wizz and Snapchat to contact his victims and solicit the sexual acts, according to police, and used an online alias, telling the victims he was also a teen, police say.

He used the display names of BOREDD, Kendrickw1454, Kendrick W and K.W., police say.

Below is the vehicle police say he used to meet his victims.

Police believe there could be more victims who had contact with Brooks and are asking anyone who may had contact with him to call the department or the Crime Line.

