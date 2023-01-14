Watch Now
Man facing charges in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police

Posted at 11:47 AM, Jan 14, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of an incident involving gunshot wounds. When they arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Turnpike Road, they found two individuals: 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman, who was pronounced dead, and another adult male with a non-life-threatening injury. The surviving male was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police initially said they were not looking for any suspects. However, on Friday, Jan. 13, the department said investigators charged 26-year-old Kip Jones II.

Jones II is facing the following charges, according to the department: second-degree murder, shooting in the commission of a felony, use of a firearm and shooting inside a building. Authorities say he is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail.

