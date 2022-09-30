Man found guilty of conspiring to kill ODU student arrested after weeks on the run

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police have arrested the man they were searching for that was found guilty of conspiring to kill an ODU student in 2011.

After failing to appear in court, police searched for Rashad D. Dooley. On Thursday, September 29, Dooley was arrested in Chesapeake after being on the run for weeks, according to Norfolk Police.

A Norfolk jury found Dooley, 29, guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the murder of Christopher Cummings, 20, in 2011.

Dooley did not appear in court at the time of his verdict and three warrants for his arrest were issued for failure to appear.

Norfolk Police thanked the Chesapeake Police Department and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their assistance with this arrest.