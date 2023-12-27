Man hit by semi-truck dies day after 20th birthday: James City Co. police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A man that was hit by a semi-truck on Richmond Road on Christmas Eve has died just one day after his 20th birthday.

James City County police say 20-year-old Joshua Barkley, who was 19 at the time of the crash, was taken off of life support on the afternoon of Dec. 26.

He turned 20 on Dec. 25.

On Dec. 24 around 12:30 a.m., James City County police and fire were dispatched to the 7200 block of Richmond Road near Noah's Ark Veterinary Hospital in response to a vehicle and pedestrian incident.

Police say an initial investigation determined that a 2021 Freightliner truck, without a trailer attached, traveling eastbound unsuccessfully attempted to maneuver to avoid a pedestrian, now identified as Barkley, retrieving personal belongings from the roadway.

Barkley, unaware of the approaching truck, was struck.

Police say after receiving initial life-saving treatment from emergency personnel, Barkley was airlifted to VCU Medical Center in criticial condition, where he later died.

James City County police say charges are not anticipated against the truck driver.

