Man on 7,000 mile road trip to find living kidney donors for 100 kids makes stops at Sentera Norfolk General

NORFOLK, Va. — A life-saving mission is underway in Norfolk.

A man saved by a kidney transplant from a living donor who he'd never met is on a tour of 20 states.

It's for a 'Driving for Life' tour with his organization 'Kidneys for Kids.'

Brian Martindale is traveling 7,000 miles with a goal of recruiting 100 adult kidney donors for 100 children.

On Friday, he was at Sentera Norfolk General Hospital, where surgeons say kidneys make all the difference for young kids.

"It's great to see when they do receive their transplant it completely transform their lives, Dr. Duncan Yoder said. "They go on to become healthy active kids, full of joy. They're so resilient."

The average wait time to get matched with a kidney is 5 years.

That's according to 'Kidneys for Kids.'

They also say about 1,100 children are waiting for a kidney right now.

If you'd like to learn about becoming a living donor, click here.