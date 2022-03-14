Man sentenced for 2020 Gloucester murder of 'longtime friend'

GLOUCESTER Co., Va - A third person has now sentenced in connection with a fatal shooting in May 2020 at a Gloucester Point apartment complex.

25-year-old Destin Moore appeared before a Gloucester Circuit Court judge Monday and was handed a 22 year prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last September.

Four suspects were charged with murder for their role in the May 2020 shooting death of Hezekiah Fauntleroy, Jr., and all four later pleaded guilty.

Moore is currently being held at Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia. He's also facing a probation revocation hearing in York/Poquoson Circuit Court next week, which could mean additional prison time on top of Monday's sentence.

Back in 200 Fauntleroy's sisters said the two men have known each other for years. “He was childhood friends with Destin, and we have no clue as to why this happened,” said Shikina Johnson, the victim’s sister.

20-year-old Jennifer Zukerman is the lone defendant in the case who has not been sentenced. She's scheduled for a hearing on April 18.

