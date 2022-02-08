Two of four charged in May 2020 Gloucester Point slaying sentenced Monday

GLOUCESTER, Va. - Two of four defendants charged with murder for a fatal shooting in May 2020 were sentenced Monday, including a Hampton teen who was just 16 at the time of the killing.

Amier Antonio Wynn, 18, of Hampton was sentenced to a 25-year active prison term for his role in the attempted robbery and fatal shooting of Hezekiah Fauntleroy, Jr. at a Gloucester Point apartment complex on May 15, 2020.

Wynn is already in Virginia Department of Corrections custody after being handed a 22-year active sentence last August for the May 5, 2020, killing of Ricky Devon Brooks, Jr. in Hampton. He committed both murders during a 10-day span at the age of 16.

Collins Alexander Turner, 21, of Newport News was also sentenced Monday, receiving a 20-year prison term after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on August 23, 2021.

Two others were charged with murder for Fauntleroy's death, Jennifer Anne Zukerman, 20, and Destin Dominique Moore, 25, both of Hampton.

Zukerman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on December 21, 2021, and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2022.

Moore pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on September 7, 2021, and is set for sentencing on March 14, 2022.

