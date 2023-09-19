Man sentenced in connection to 2021 shooting chaos at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nyquez Baker, 21, was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison on Tuesday after being charged in connection to the chaotic night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during Memorial Day Weekend in 2021.

The sentenced handed down was at the higher end of the guidelines laid out in the plea agreement deal, with Baker's defense asking for the minimum of the mandatory sentence of three years.

Baker was sentenced for several charges after gunfire broke out when a group of people got into a physical fight at Atlantic Avenue and 20th Street.

In court, video evidence showed Baker firing two shots. While his bullets did not hit anyone, prosecution argued they instilled fear in the community.

We also learned that just months prior to the shooting, Baker had lost his father to gun violence.

Baker told the judge he was truly sorry for his actions and will work to better himself as he spends nearly five years behind bars.

Baker was 18 years old when he was arrested in 2021, and his mother, who took the stand in court Tuesday, says after his incarceration, he plans to start a new life in Petersburg and not return to Virginia Beach.

At least seven people were injured in that shooting, which was one of three separate shootings that night.

The second shooting caused a stray bullet to hit and kill 29-year-old Deshayla Harris. Police have not made any arrests in that case.

In the third shooting at the Oceanfront that night, Donovan Lynch, 25, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer.

The City of Virginia Beach and the Lynch family recently reached a $3 million settlement for Donovon's death.

Three other men were charged in connection to the shooting.