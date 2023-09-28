Watch Now
News

Actions

Man sentenced in connection to 2021 shootings at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Ahmon Adams
WTKR
Ahmon Adams
Posted at 1:23 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 01:23:04-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One man has been sentenced for his involvement in a chaotic 2021 night at the Oceanfront,

On March 26, 2021, three separate shootings took place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Eight people were shot and two people died.

suspects (1).png

News

Oceanfront shooting suspect admits to firing into crowd

Web Staff
4:48 PM, Mar 29, 2021

Earlier this year, Ahmon Adams pleaded guilty two felonies—attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm— and two misdemeanors —reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a weapon in public— in connection to his roll that night.

Ahmon Adams

News

Man charged after VB shooting pleads guilty to use of firearm & more

Penny Kmitt
11:59 AM, Apr 18, 2023

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said that Adams was sentenced to eight years for the felony charges and two consecutive one year sentences for the misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV