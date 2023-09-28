Man sentenced in connection to 2021 shootings at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One man has been sentenced for his involvement in a chaotic 2021 night at the Oceanfront,
On March 26, 2021, three separate shootings took place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Eight people were shot and two people died.
News
Oceanfront shooting suspect admits to firing into crowd
4:48 PM, Mar 29, 2021
Earlier this year, Ahmon Adams pleaded guilty two felonies—attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm— and two misdemeanors —reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a weapon in public— in connection to his roll that night.
News
Man charged after VB shooting pleads guilty to use of firearm & more
11:59 AM, Apr 18, 2023
The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said that Adams was sentenced to eight years for the felony charges and two consecutive one year sentences for the misdemeanor charges.