Man sentenced to 56 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man was sentenced Friday for the murder of a Newport News man.

23-year-old Hampton man Sh'Kise Faizon Cappe was sentenced to a total of 56 years behind bars for first-degree murder, conspiracy and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. 48 years were for the first-degree murder charge, five years for conspiracy, and three years for use of a firearm.

On April 17, 2020, Newport News Police responded to the 600 block of 25th Street around 11:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found Stephen D. White dead at the scene.

Police said surveillance camera footage showed three unknown people running away from the area just after the shooting.

Alton Kasine Powers, a 21-year-old also from Hampton, was also charged with White's murder. He's still pending trial in Newport News Circuit Court. That three-day jury trial is set to begin on October 4.

Cappe was convicted in May.

During his sentencing hearing on Friday, they showed a video of the shooting. The judge said he still does not know the motivation behind the killing, but says it doesn't matter because it was a cold-blooded execution.