Man shot while bringing in trash can, neighbors say

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was shot while bringing in his trash cans, neighbors tell News 3.

The shooting happened Thursday morning just before noon on Verdun Avenue, according to police. The man who was shot is expected to survive.

Neighbors told News 3 they heard around five gunshots. Several of the bullets were lodged into the grass, they said.

The shooting is the latest in the city this week. On Sunday, a man was shot and killed in Ocean View in what neighbors call a road rage incident.

On Monday, a retired Norfolk police officer was shot and killed inside his home. His daughter was also injured.

On Wednesday, a man was shot inside of a business.

Local realtor Troye Levin is selling a house nearby from Thursday's shooting. "It's a reality of Norfolk and anyone who's in Norfolk know that this is a reality of things that they deal with," she said. "It's a process and nothing changes overnight, but the more people come in and invest in the community the less we're going to see things like that happening in the area.

Squatters living in the garage of the house Levin is selling before the home was bought and renovated, she said. "This is an area some might consider up-and-coming," she said. "One of the things that happens in areas like this is we start to see changes when local investors get involved and start investing in the area."

