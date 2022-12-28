Man, woman facing murder charges in death of 20-year-old woman appear in Norfolk court

NORFOLK, Va. – A man and woman were in Norfolk District court Wednesday, facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old Stariyana Patterson.

Patterson was shot and killed the afternoon of May 17 in the 1400 block of West Little Creek Road, outside the Parkwood Manor Apartments.

As a result of the investigation, Arien Clinton and Quasia Sheppard were both charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm.

On December 28, they both appeared in court. Clinton has been in custody and was escorted into the courtroom in handcuffs. Sheppard has been out on bond. Both stood quietly as a witness testified. The witness described how Sheppard came to her door wanting to fight and that once the women began fighting, Sheppard asked Clinton to give her a gun.

She said that’s when Sheppard began firing. The witness also stated that the victim, Patterson, was not involved in the altercation.

Sheppard’s attorney, Andrew Sacks, argued that it was self-defense.

“The point is, the firearm was introduced to protect herself,” he added.

Sacks also argued that the charges should be reduced to manslaughter, but Judge Leondras Webster denied that request and said there was enough evidence to move the case forward.

It will go before a grand jury, though no date has been set. Lawyers are expected to meet again on February 1 to discuss how to proceed.