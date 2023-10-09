Memorial fundraiser celebrates 9th birthday of 8-year-old hit & run victim

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Over the weekend community members planned a party and memorial fundraiser for an 8-year-old who tragically died earlier this week. Forrest Hooper is the victim of a recent hit-and-run on South Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.

Family members of Hooper say they are absolutely heartbroken, especially because Forrest was just about to turn 9 years old. Since his death, Forrest's grandmother Cindy Lutz says she's been going through unimaginable grief.

"I have cared for Forrest and helped raise him since he was born. He is my heart," says Lutz.

Instead of planning a 9th birthday party for him, Hooper's family is now planning a funeral. Recently, members of the community have offered some help.

"The family has just gone through such tough times. Everyone is here to raise money and support Forrest," said community member, Charlie Hall.

"Every vendor that is a part of this fundraiser came here out of their own heart. All the money is going to be donated to the family," adds Matt Cilento, a local business owner.

Forrest's grandmother says the sheer number of people who came out to the memorial fundraiser speaks volumes of the type of kid Forrest was and the impression he left behind.

"He never met a stranger. He wasn't shy, he had no reservations about just walking up and talking to you," says Lutz.

Police arrested 38-year-old Richard Humbert from Virginia Beach in connection to the accident. He's facing a felony charge of hit-and-run resulting in death.