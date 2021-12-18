Memorial services planned for 17-year-old Woodside High School football player killed in shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - The funeral for 17-year-old Justice Dunham, the Woodside High School football player who was killed after a basketball game at Menchville High School on December 14, is scheduled to be held next week.

Justice's father, Mike Dunham, told News 3 the viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 22 at Liberty Live Church, located at 1021 Big Bethel Road in Hampton. Services will follow at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home & Memorial Park.

Friends and family held a candlelight vigil for Justice Thursday night.

Mike also told us there are plans for a Boys & Girls Club athletic area to be built in Justice's honor. Development of a website, called "JUSTICE4JUSTICE," is underway and is expected to be up Monday.

Additionally, family members are also asking for any donation that's made in his honor to go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula. They said they hope this money can help the organization to get a new football field or update a basketball court.

If you'd like to donate, click here. Just check the box that says, "I would like to dedicate this donation," then choose, "In memory of" and please write, "Justice Dunham."

