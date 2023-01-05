Military Circle Mall shop owners counting down the days until they move

NORFOLK, Va. – Business owners at Military Circle Mall are gearing up for change. Property management company Divaris has given shops until the end of January to close. It’s in anticipation of the city's redevelopment of the site.

City representatives told News 3 there have been discussions but not a decision on which of the three developers they’ll use. Chris Jones, director for the Department of Communications & Marketing wrote, “It’s still in the negotiation phase.”

Jones added that demolition should happen soon after the closure. News 3 reached out to Norfolk Economic Development Authority, but they did not have a comment at this time. Meanwhile, many shop owners have made their plans.

“Made in Norfolk” is still open but hopes to be up and running in its new location at 930 Briar Hill Road starting Feb. 4.

“I love the Military Circle corridor. You know, a lot of our customer base knows we are here, so I didn’t want to drift too far away,” said owner Amir Driver. “Finding rent rates that were accurate for what we were looking for was a little difficult, but they were able to accommodate our need over here.”

Bronx Jewelers also remains open until they must close on Jan. 31.

Owner Zen Alam said, “I want to say 'thank you' to our customers for their support, their love. I appreciate that, and I hope they’ll come to see us out in our new place.”

Alam was able to rent a storefront across the street at JANAF Shopping Center and hopes to be settled before the Valentine’s Day crowd.

“They gave us a good deal,” Alam commented. “It’s a good place for us, too. We are not far from the mall.