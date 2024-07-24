Armed Forces Brewing Company to hold food & toy drive for military families in need

NORFOLK, Va. — Armed Forces Brewing Company in Norfolk is making it their mission to help military families in need, and they're asking for your help.

The brewing company is hosting its first annual "Christmas in July" toy and food drive in partnership with American Legion Post 37, a nonprofit that serves the military community. Organizers are hoping they'll be able to serve hundreds of families following the drive.

"We know that Christmas is in December, but food insecurity happens year-round, so we wanted to put together a Christmas in July promotion and help drive food items and toys for active-duty military families and veteran families," said Alan Beal, the CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company.

Foodbank leaders say the number of families who don't know where their next meal is coming from is increasing each year. The Christmas in July drive comes at a particularly critical time since the summer months tend to be the most difficult for food-insecure families, organizers say.

The summertime need is something veteran Alonzo Scott has noticed at American Legion Post 37.

"We started off with very few people coming. Now, our lines usually wrap all the way around our building," said Scott.

If you're interested in donating, details for Christmas in July are as follows:



Where : Armed Forces Brewery, located at 211 W 24th Street in Norfolk

: Armed Forces Brewery, located at 211 W 24th Street in Norfolk When : Thursday, July 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

: Thursday, July 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Accepted donations: Non-perishable food items and toys

The collected donations will provide meals for families through the American Legion Post 37’s food pantry on Saturday, August 1.