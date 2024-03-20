Bataan ARG returns from deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — Over 4,000 sailors and marines assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) will return to Hampton Roads this week after an 8.5-month deployment, according to a release.

The personnel were deployed to the U.S. 2nd, 5th, and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The USS Bataan and the USS Carter Hall will return to Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek respectively.

Scripps News USS Gerald Ford returning from deployment defending Israel Scripps News Staff

Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit departed the ships and returned to Camp Lejune, on March 16 through 18, the release said.

The USS Mesa Verde is expected to return to Naval Station Norfolk in the coming days.