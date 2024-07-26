Combat ship assigned to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG returning to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, Norfolk is welcoming back USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), the Military Sealift Command’s largest combat ship, following an eight-month deployment.

The Supply was assigned to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to support military operations in the highly volatile Red Sea, the Navy says.

The navy says that the combat ship is manned by civilians and delivers support products such as petroleum, ammunition, general cargo and food to customer ships at sea.

The Supply helped support maritime security and stability in the Middle East, the Navy says. The ship also played a large role in ensuring that there was proper regional security extended to the countries involved in the U.S.-led. transnational coalition, as well as promoting diplomacy by protecting free navigation, the Navy added.

The Supply is expected to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday afternoon.