Watch Now
NewsMilitary

Actions

Combat ship assigned to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG returning to Norfolk

USS Mason Conducts A Replenishment at Sea With USNS Supply in the Red Sea
Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas/Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)
240331-N-HE057-2032 RED SEA (March 31, 2024) Two Boatswain's Mates signal to the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishmen-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) in the Red Sea, March 31. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
USS Mason Conducts A Replenishment at Sea With USNS Supply in the Red Sea
USS Gravely Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply in the Red Sea
Posted at
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, Norfolk is welcoming back USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), the Military Sealift Command’s largest combat ship, following an eight-month deployment.

The Supply was assigned to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to support military operations in the highly volatile Red Sea, the Navy says.

Watch related coverage: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Philippine Sea and Gravely return to NAVSTA Norfolk

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Philippine Sea and Gravely return to NAVSTA Norfolk

The navy says that the combat ship is manned by civilians and delivers support products such as petroleum, ammunition, general cargo and food to customer ships at sea.

The Supply helped support maritime security and stability in the Middle East, the Navy says. The ship also played a large role in ensuring that there was proper regional security extended to the countries involved in the U.S.-led. transnational coalition, as well as promoting diplomacy by protecting free navigation, the Navy added.

The Supply is expected to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday afternoon.

More military stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

Nominate a teacher for a chance to have their school supply wish list cleared