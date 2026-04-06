Defense Department report shows military suicides dropped in 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — A newly released Defense Department report shows the number of service members who died by suicide decreased in 2024.

According to the annual report, 471 service members died by suicide in 2024. That number is lower compared to the 531 service members who died by suicide in 2023.

"We were excited about it that the numbers went down. It shows the Brandon Act is working," Patrick Caserta told News 3.

Teri and Patrick Caserta have spent years advocating for more resources for sailors to address their mental health. A law called the Brandon Act is named after their son, Brandon, who died by suicide at Naval Station Norfolk in 2018. The Brandon Act allows service members to seek out mental health resources outside of their chain of command.

"Anything above zero is unacceptable. I'm not going to deny that but we were glad to see the numbers go down. It's like one of the few times it's actually gone down," Caserta said.

The Brandon Act was implemented in 2023. News 3 followed the Casertas' years-long effort to get the law passed and implemented. They believe service members still need more awareness about it.

"So like posters in the workplace didn't happen. Billboards didn't happen. All these things that advertise awareness did not happen and since it hasn't happened that that hurt," Caserta said.

The Defense Department's report on suicides says they continue to use social media to promote awareness. A bill in Congress would build on the Brandon Act, requiring the law to be incorporated into annual training requirements and promoting awareness across the military.

"This is one of the few awareness factors that can make a huge difference is the Brandon Act," Caserta said.

As they have been doing for years, the Casertas say they will continue to push for progress.

"When there's a suicide, there are lessons to be learned. The community needs to get involved," Caserta said.

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