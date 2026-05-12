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Fighter squadron assigned to the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group returns home

Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31 homecoming.jpg
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Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31 homecoming.jpg
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31 — also known as the "Tomcatters" — returned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana on Monday.

The Tomcatters were deployed for 11 months, according to the U.S. Navy. The group was assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 within the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, deploying to the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets. CVW-8 flew over 5,500 hours to support Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military operation against Iran.

The U.S. Navy says CVW-8 launched over 11,800 times during the 11-month deployment.

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