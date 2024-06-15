Watch Now
First African American Navy Seal passes away at 88 years old

Posted at 10:21 PM, Jun 14, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S Navy Master Chief William Goines, the first African American Navy SEAL, passed away Monday.

Goines, 88, enlisted in the Navy in 1955 at a time when African Americans recruits were tracked to become stewards.

He served three tours in the Vietnam War, going twice with 14-man platoons and once led a Vietnamese unit.

Goines retired from the Navy in 1987 as a Master Chief Petty Officer after 32 years of service. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Navy Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, a Combat Action Ribbon and the Presidential Unit Citation during his service.

He was awarded the Lone Sailor Award last year.

“Master Chief Goines represents all of the attributes of a Lone Sailor Awardee, reaching heights that others haven’t achieved before them, setting an example for others to emulate, and living a life of distinguished service,” said retired Rear Admiral Frank Thorp, President and CEO of the Navy Memorial, in a release about the 2023 Lone Sailor Award.

