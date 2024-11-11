For the 18th year, volunteers place flags on graves at Williamsburg cemetery for Veterans Day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — On Veterans Day, volunteers at Cedar Grove Cemetery made it their mission to pay homage to those who've served our country.

Last week, nearly 60 volunteers placed flags on more than 500 graves. Some even came out to put flags on the graves of their fallen family members.

For 18 years, the tradition has carried on to pay homage to military members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Volunteers say it's important to reflect on what it means to serve the nation.

"I like being able to walk out here and plant the flag," said Douglas Rowe, a volunteer. "No matter what branch you served in, no matter what job you did, you were still a part of the military."

Volunteers are needed to pick up the flags the day after Veterans Day (Tuesday, November 12). Then, over the next month or so, nearly 600 flags will be inspected to see if they need repairs before the tradition continues next year.