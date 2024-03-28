'I'm in a much better place:' Navy Wounded Warrior Program helps injured, ill sailors & Coast Guardsmen

NORFOLK, Va. — If you’re in the Fleet and Family Support Center in Norfolk, you may find Storm Oliver having a conversation as she works to recover.

“I’m in a much better place than I was a couple of years ago," said Oliver.

While stationed overseas in 2021, she noticed something was wrong with her body. That led to surgery in 2023.

WTKR Storm Oliver talks with Lt. Daniel Gomez at the Fleet & Family Support Center

When News 3 interviewed her Thursday, she said she’s nearing the end of the recovery process, thanks in large part to the Navy Wounded Warrior program.

“There have been several times when I didn’t know who I was supposed to be talking to, what I was supposed to be doing, where I was at in my process," Oliver explained. "My team was just a phone call away."

The program is non-medical and helps with things like understanding and dealing with appointments, paperwork and preparation for whatever the service member plans to do after they recover.

The program also helped Oliver start participating in an adaptive sports program.

She went to a camp in 2023 and has since qualified to compete in the military’s Warrior Games in 2024.

Storm Oliver talking about adaptive sports program

“I came back a different person. I had this renewed sense of joy in life," said Oliver. "I was selected (to the Warrior Games) for powerlifting, the field events — discuss and shotput—and the swim team."

Lt. Daniel Gomez is a non-medical care manager for the program. He enjoys getting to help participants.

“There are sailors that get in at the very tail end and we help them for three months and there are sailors we’ve had for three years," said Gomez. "So, it completely depends on where they’re at in their reintegration process or their recovery process."

Active duty sailors, reservists serving on active duty and Coast Guardsmen are eligible to participate.

The program has helped thousands across the country.

“It’s surreal to kind of watch the transition of the service members that go through our program," said Gomez.

“Lean on your shipmates, lean on these people," Oliver emphasized. "They’re here for you."

Service members interested in the program can call 1-855-NAVY-WWP 24/7 or visit the program’s website.

You can also stop by the Fleet and Family Support Center located at 7928 14th St. #102 in Norfolk or the Portsmouth Naval Hospital located at 620 John Paul Jones Cir. in Portsmouth.