Local sailors celebrate 31st anniversary of USS Arleigh Burke, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 6, 2019) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) returns to Naval Station Mayport. Commander, U.S. 4th Fleet ordered all U.S. Navy ships homeported at Naval Station Mayport to sortie ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Aug. 30, 2019. Dorian brought high winds and heavy rain to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alana Langdon/Released)
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 09:22:08-04

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. - After skipping the 30th anniversary due to COVID-19, the U.S. Navy is honoring the 31st anniversary of the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), along with the class of guided-missile destroyers that shares its name.

On Sunday, the USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), an Arleigh Burke-class ship, will host a tribute to Naval hero Adm. Arleigh Burke, whose namesake ship is currently docked in Rota, Spain.

Rear Adm. Brendan McLane will be the keynote speaker.

The ceremony is just one of the commemorative events scheduled aaround the July 4th holiday.

According to the U.S. Navy, there are currently 70 Arleigh Burke-class warships delivered to the fleet with more than 30 others on contract and in various stages of construction.

