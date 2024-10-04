Military musicians to host rock concert for Navy's birthday

NORFOLK, Va. — It's a Navy-wide birthday celebration of the Naval Sea Power's 249th anniversary honoring the many achievements of U.S. Navy sailors.

This year, the Navy is also putting on a rock show to help celebrate. It is called the Navy Birthday Rock Concert and will feature the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, The Finest in the Fleet, as well as the Navy Rock Band.

News 3 caught up with some of the musicians ahead of the big event.

They've been rehearsing for weeks and tell us the event aims not only at entertaining local sailors at the event, but also at bringing joy and a sense of home to sailors at sea.

"My little brother, little Ensign Ryan Ramirez -- he just deployed on the USS Harry S. Truman out of Norfolk, Virginia, right over here. And I'm obviously missing him, but it'll be really cool to have him watch my broadcast live from the ship, and then all the other ships will be able to watch it as well," says Morgan Dean Ramirez, musician third class.

"I hope that it brings them some joy. I hope that, you know, it reminds them of why they're out there and all the things waiting for them when they when their deployments are done," says Joel Davidson, Fleet Band Master of the United States Fleet Forces Band.

The Navy birthday rock concert is being broadcast around the world starting at 8 p.m. local time on October 5, 2024.

You can watch it live on WGNT Channel 27 -- Channel 44 on Cox.

