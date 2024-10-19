Naval Station Norfolk's Fleet Fest opens world's largest naval base to the public

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. - Thousands entered the gates at Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday for demonstrations and ship tours at the world's largest naval base.

The base's annual Fleet Fest also featured live music, food and carnival rides, but the biggest draw for the public was once again a peek behind the curtain of United States Defense.

The base opened several U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard ships for tours.

Navy veteran Terrie Banks was eager to bring her nine-year-old son Charlie to see the USS Gonzalez destroyer ship up close.

“I’m excited because when I was in the Navy, I didn’t have kids, so to have this experience of bringing him out here today is good for me," she said.

Naval Station Norfolk is a place where 80,000 come to work every day, but for more than a million others living and working in Hampton Roads, the base is still largely a mystery seen from a distance while driving the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

Fleet Fest lets people come through the gates to see everything up close and have fun while doing it.

Base Commanding Officer, Capt. Matt Schlarmann, says it's supposed to be fun; balancing tensions on the other side of the world where several ships from the base are deployed in the Middle East. Weeks ago, the Norfolk-based USS Cole shot down Iranian missiles headed for Israel.

“When they see a ship shooting down a missile or anything else out there, realize that those sailors on board that ship live in Hampton Roads and it’s important to support those folks out there," he told News 3. "We like to open up the base for today to give people that kind of experience to go on board the ship and see, 'hey, this is how our sailors are living.'”

It's an important opportunity for Naval Station Norfolk and the man newly in charge. Capt. Schlarmann was second-in-command during last year's Fleet Fest and only replaced Capt. Janet Days as Commanding Officer two months ago.

“I’m really enjoying it. It’s an honor to wake up and command the world’s largest naval base and command the sailors and civilians that run it here," he said.

Those same sailors and civilians, he says, are happy to give the rest of the region a look into their world...and have a good time while doing it.