Norfolk-based USS Cole helps defend Israel against barrage of Iranian missiles

Two destroyers, including the Norfolk-based USS Cole, helped defend Israel against a barrage of Iranian missiles Tuesday evening, according to the Department of Defense.

Defense leaders say about 200 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran with the intent to cause significant harm in Israel. Iran says it targeted Israel following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and two other leaders.

In response, two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers—the USS Cole and USS Bulkeley—deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean and fired a dozen interceptors at the incoming missiles, defense leaders say.

The USS Cole, which falls under Naval Surface Force Atlantic, is homeported in Norfolk. The USS Bulkeley was in Norfolk until 2022 when it was moved to Rota, Spain.

Most of the missiles were destroyed before reaching their target, although some did impact and cause minimal damage, the DoD says. No U.S. personnel were hurt in the attack, defense leaders added.

"Just like the last time, their intent is to cause destruction. And so, fortunately ... Israel has very significant air defense capabilities, and the U.S., of course, played a role in helping on that front as well," said Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation, saying Iran would pay for the attack, Scripps News reports. An Iranian commander warned Israel not to retaliate, saying there would be even wider strikes on Israel's infrastructure if that happens.