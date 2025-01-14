Navy names Virginia-class sub after Norfolk

WASHINGTON — A new U.S. Navy submarine will be named for the Mermaid City, the Navy said Tuesday.

The future USS Norfolk (SSN 815), a Virginia-class submarine, honors the city — home to Naval Station Norfolk, the world's largest naval station — and three former Navy vessels.

“Today’s submarine force is the most capable force in the world and in the history of U.S. Navy,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. “It is my honor and privilege to announce the names of the future submarines which will protect us from deep below the ocean’s waves.”

Virginia-class subs are replacing the Los Angeles-class with enhanced warfighting capabiltiies, the Navy says, meant for littoral operations.

Ann Holton, who is married to Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, has been selected as the ship sponsor of the future USS Norfolk.