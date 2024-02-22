Watch Now
NewsMilitary

Actions

Navy Sailor accused of espionage in Hampton Roads

South Korea US Military Exercise
Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 10:35:43-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The U.S. Military has accused a Navy Sailor of espionage in Hampton Roads.

Bryce Pedicini, a Japan-based Chief Petty Officer Fire Controlman assigned to the USS Higgins (DDG 76), is accused of sharing classified information with an employee of a foreign government, according to US Naval Institute News (USNI News).

This happened about seven times in Hampton Roads between November 2022, when he was stationed in Norfolk, and February 2023, USNI News says.

Specifics on the alleged espionage are unclear. However, in documents obtained by USNI News, the Navy claims Pedicini tried to pass on photos, including ones of a computer screen that handles secret information, to a foreign national while he was in Japan in May 2023.

Pedicini is also facing charges of failing to report foreign contacts to his chain of command, failing to report solicitation of classified information, taking a personal device into a secure room and transporting classified information, according to USNI News.

Pedicini has been taken into custody and remains in pre-trial confinement.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More military stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier