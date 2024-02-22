Navy Sailor accused of espionage in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The U.S. Military has accused a Navy Sailor of espionage in Hampton Roads.

Bryce Pedicini, a Japan-based Chief Petty Officer Fire Controlman assigned to the USS Higgins (DDG 76), is accused of sharing classified information with an employee of a foreign government, according to US Naval Institute News (USNI News).

This happened about seven times in Hampton Roads between November 2022, when he was stationed in Norfolk, and February 2023, USNI News says.

Specifics on the alleged espionage are unclear. However, in documents obtained by USNI News, the Navy claims Pedicini tried to pass on photos, including ones of a computer screen that handles secret information, to a foreign national while he was in Japan in May 2023.

Pedicini is also facing charges of failing to report foreign contacts to his chain of command, failing to report solicitation of classified information, taking a personal device into a secure room and transporting classified information, according to USNI News.

Pedicini has been taken into custody and remains in pre-trial confinement.

