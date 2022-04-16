Nearly 300 Sailors abroad USS Mitscher return to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Nearly 300 Sailors arrived home at Naval Station Norfolk Saturday.

The Sailors were aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57).

Mitscher deployed in January to join the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.

Saturday marked the ship’s second homecoming in several months.

Mitscher returned from an extended nine-month deployment in September 2021 with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

While deployed, the ship conducted presence operations and defense of the HSTCSG with the Greek, Italian, Norwegian and Turkish navies.

“No nation can confront today’s challenges alone,” said Cmdr. Thomas McCandless, commanding officer of Mitscher. “A more resilient and rapidly innovating Navy, combined with a robust set of allies and partners, demonstrate NATO’s commitment to a free and open global commons. I can say without a doubt that our crew rose to the task. With a 10-day notice, Mitscher was able to onload ammunition and deploy with ease.”

The crew also enjoyed one port visit to Aksaz, Turkey. There they toured several historical sites and experienced local hospitality.

