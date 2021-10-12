Remembering victims of the USS Cole 21 years later, a mother's story of loss

NORFOLK, Va. - It has been 21 since the USS Cole was attacked, but those who were directly impacted can still feel the pain today.

The Norfolk-based based ship was attacked by terrorists while refueling at a port in Yemen on October 12, 2000. Thirty-nine sailors were injured, and 17 died that day, including 19-year-old James McDaniels known as "Little Mac."

The Norview High School grad was only on the USS Cole two months before he was killed in the explosion.

"They found his body not knowing they had just found part of him but it [was] enough to identify him," said his mother Dianne McDaniels.

News 3 was there Tuesday morning for a wreath laying ceremony sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars to honor McDaniels.

His mother said she had multiple burials for her son each time parts of his body were found in search efforts.

"I just wanna touch him but I can't, to know that he is there, I wanna lay on it but I can't, I just want him home with me," she said.

