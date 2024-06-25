Senator Kaine looking into veterans not getting chiropractic care

HAMPTON, Va. — The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team continues to follow through after outraged veterans told us the Hampton VA canceled or denied their chiropractic care.

Monday News 3 met with Senator Tim Kaine to get his opinion and reaction to some of these issues.

He said he needed to dig more into this issue and was meeting with Hampton VA leaders.

Four veterans we spoke to said going to the chiropractor is the only thing that helped daily chronic pain.

Each veteran had a different story, but they told News 3 they got injured serving our country.

Dr. Michelle Rose is the President of the Unified Virginia Chiropractic Association.

She said since October she has been trying to figure out why the Hampton VA has canceled or denied chiropractic care for so many.

Rose said she has been contacted about dozens of cases like this.

We started asking questions and the Hampton VA Healthcare System Director Dr. Taquisa Simmons sent us the following statement:

“Delivering high-quality, timely care to the Veterans we serve remains our number one priority at the Hampton VA Healthcare System, and we take all patient concerns seriously. We will look into this matter, and we encourage patients to contact a patient advocate, their care team, or the Hampton VA Healthcare System leadership so we can look into and address any concerns they may have.

The initial referral for chiropractic care may cover up to 12 visits. In the interest of patient safety, chiropractic care is not intended as a long-term solution for pain or function, so referrals for additional chiropractic treatment undergo a thorough review and may be denied if the treating provider notes a lack of improvement by 20%. Our clinicians are committed to working closely with each patient to identify a tailored solution that best suits their needs.”

A veteran provided New 3 with a copy of their denial letter and an email exchange they received. At the bottom of the email, an employee at the Hampton VA apologized for the care getting denied and stated this is a new policy.

When WTKR continued to inquire about a policy change to the Hampton VA. They sent us a second statement:

“Our team at the Hampton VA Health Care System is dedicated to ensuring the highest standard of health care for our nation's Veterans. In line with the updated Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Directive 1210, issued on March 8, 2024, we have reaffirmed our commitment to enhancing and expanding chiropractic care services across our facilities. Following the national VHA directive, all chiropractic care for Veterans will undergo a thorough clinical review to ensure appropriate authorization and treatment. These measures aim to improve the accessibility and integration of chiropractic services within our system.

The health and well-being of Veterans is the foundation of every decision we make. We recognize that accessible, high-quality chiropractic care is essential for addressing the unique health challenges Veterans face. We remain committed to delivering the best care to the Veterans we serve.”

We asked them to explain how they are enhancing and expanding chiropractic care after we received complaints from veterans about care getting denied and canceled at the Hampton VA.

"As we open additional clinics throughout the Hampton Roads area, our intention is to expand our Chiropractic services by hiring additional Chiropractors to meet our growing demand to the Veterans we serve."

Veterans we spoke to whose chiropractic care has been denied or canceled said they’ve been told to live with the pain or try art therapy, or music therapy. Others tell us they’ve been given strong narcotics that they don’t want to take.

Monday Senator Kaine said he can’t comment on the specifics before meeting with the leaders at the VA and said he is looking into the issue.

But he also said, “taking away pain management modalities that really work for some veterans, that’s not the solution. We should be doing more not less.”

Monday morning Kaine had a visit at Joint Force Command Norfolk to discuss the importance of NATO to global security.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans is on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the Chair of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

Kiggans said her office is investigating this and she has also met with the Hampton VA about this and other issues.