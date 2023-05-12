The USS Gunston Hall: Where the Navy and Marine Corps rely on one another

When it comes to the military, all things seem to be connected. Aircraft land on ships, ships hold hovercraft, and each branch supports one another.

Let’s take operations aboard the USS Gunston Hall, for example.

It’s the fourth ship of the Whidbey Island-class and the second ship of which to serve in the East Coast.

“We operate as a support platform for other ships that have aircraft,” said LCDR Matt Casey. “If we were doing an air ship-to-shore movement, oftentimes 22s would come to our ship, land on our flight deck and a compliment of Marines would board those aircraft where they're flown off and delivered ashore.”

The USS Gunston Hall’s mission is to transport United States Marines with their combat equipment to designated areas around the world, and then to launch and support assault landing craft and helicopters during amphibious operations against hostile shores.

Up to four Landing Craft Air Cushions can also be stored in the well deck.

While there is a lot of focus on ship and crew operations, it's hard to get work done on an empty stomach.

“As long as I’ve been here, everyone loves my food,” said Culinary Specialist Second Class, Carol Angelo Adam.

He’s the chef responsible for keeping Sailors sustained.

“We always have two different entrees. So, we could have ox tail and something else that would compliment the meal with ox tail, like for starches, we would have rice. Or another healthy option would be, like, fish,” he said.

One of his favorite parts about being a culinary specialist in the Navy is using ingredients and local vendors when they're stationed all across the world.

“We do get to experience as to how different countries prepare their food,” he said. “Being in Europe, we get different types of butter. I've had German butter before and it was really good."

Adapting to the local ports is a treat for his taste buds and the life experience that he wouldn't have gotten had he not joined the Navy.

“I actually really like my job. I'm probably one of the few people who chose to do their specific job,” he said.