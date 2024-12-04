Two USS George Washington sailors die in separate incidents

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — Two sailors assigned to the USS George Washington died after returning to the ship's homeport at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan, according to the Navy Times.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Cuyler Burnett Condon and Dimitri Isacc Morales were both found unresponsive in separate incidents on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25, respectively.

The USS George Washington had departed Naval Station Norfolk for Japan in April with thousands of sailors on board after undergoing maintenance.

The Navy Times did not note a cause of death for either sailor, only stating that they were both found "unresponsive."

NCIS is investigating the incidents.