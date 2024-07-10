USNS Kanawha returns to Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. — The USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) returns to Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday from a successful nine-month deployment, according to the Navy.

The Combat Logistics Force vessel of the United States Navy Military Sealift Command was deployed to the Red Sea in response to Houthi's aggression, the Navy said.

It is scheduled to return to Norfolk on July 10, at 8:30 a.m.

The Navy said that the Kanawha and her crew were instrumental in keeping the Fleet in the fight overseas.