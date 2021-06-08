USS Gerald R. Ford departs Norfolk for Full Ship Shock Trials

NORFOLK, Va. — A big moment for the U.S. Navy is imminent.

The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford departed Naval Station Norfolk on Monday in preparation for Full Ship Shock Trials.

During those trials, the Ford will be tested with live explosives to ensure the new ship design is battle-ready and can survive after exposure to an underwater shock.

The last time an aircraft carrier underwent shock trials was the Nimitz-class carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in 1987.

The Ford, built at Newport News Shipbuilding, is the first new aircraft carrier design in decades.

Following the shock trials, the Ford is expected to enter a maintenance availability at the shipyard in Newport News.

