USS Gerald R. Ford departs Norfolk for Full Ship Shock Trials

First carrier to undergo these trials since 1987
items.[0].image.alt
Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Ma/USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) man the rails in honor of the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway as they depart Naval Station Norfolk , June 7, 2021. The battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, was an epic clash between the U.S. Navy and the imperial Japanese Navy, where the Navy's decisive victory effectively turned the tide of World War II in the Pacific. The ship is departing Norfolk in preparation for Full Ship Shock Trials. The US Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)
USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 10:26:16-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A big moment for the U.S. Navy is imminent.

The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford departed Naval Station Norfolk on Monday in preparation for Full Ship Shock Trials.

During those trials, the Ford will be tested with live explosives to ensure the new ship design is battle-ready and can survive after exposure to an underwater shock.

The last time an aircraft carrier underwent shock trials was the Nimitz-class carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in 1987.

The Ford, built at Newport News Shipbuilding, is the first new aircraft carrier design in decades.

Following the shock trials, the Ford is expected to enter a maintenance availability at the shipyard in Newport News.

