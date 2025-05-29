USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group returning to Hampton Roads following 8-month deployment

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Thousands of sailors assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group will return to Hampton Roads starting Thursday, according to U.S. Navy officials.
The strike group, which was deployed for roughly eight months, consists of the Hampton Roads-based USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked squadrons.
The sailors deployed in September 2024 amid the U.S. military's response to the fighting between Israel and Hamas.
The Navy says CVW-1 homecoming events will take place Thursday through Saturday, followed by USS Harry S. Truman and USS Stout homecoming events on Sunday.