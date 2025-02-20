USS Harry S. Truman's commanding officer relieved following collision in the Mediterranean Sea

The commanding officer of the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) has been relieved, the U.S. Navy announced about a week after the aircraft carrier collided with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea.

Capt. Dave Snowden will be temporarily assigned to Naval Air Forces Atlantic. The Navy cited a loss of confidence in his ability to command as their reasoning to relieve him.

"The U.S. Navy holds commanding officers to the highest standard and takes action to hold them accountable when those standards are not met," the Navy stated in a release.

Capt. Snowden had served as the USS Harry S. Truman's commanding officer since December 2023 prior to the relief.

The collision happened around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 12 near Port Said, Egypt, the Navy says. There were no reported injuries.

The aircraft carrier was not impacted by flooding after the collision and its propulsion plants were not affected, the Navy added.

The Navy shared a picture, shown below, of the ship's exterior damage following the collision.

MC1 Cody Beam/U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/ 250213-N-AJ005-1044 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 13, 2025) Exterior damage of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) viewed from a ship’s rigid-hull inflatable boat following a collision with merchant vessel Besiktas-M, Feb. 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)

USS Harry S. Truman deployed from Naval Station Norfolk in September to the Mediterranean and the Middle East. The Navy says the aircraft carrier is in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests.

There is no impact to USS Harry S. Truman's mission or schedule due to the relief, the Navy says. Capt. Christopher Hill, commanding officer of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), will temporarily serve as the aircraft carrier's interim commanding officer.