USS Mahan returning to Naval Station Norfolk

Navy Media Content Services
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) returns to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk. Mahan completed a five-month deployment to the U.S. 6th and 5th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josue L. Escobosar/Released)
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 06, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - The USS Mahan will be returning to its homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, Friday afternoon.

The Mahan was deployed as part of the USS Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. It was the second deployment in less than a year for the strike group.

The carrier returned to Norfolk on July 18.

Much of the time away was spent at sea because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

USS Mahan (DDG-72) is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in service for the United States Navy.

