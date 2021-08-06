USS Mahan returning to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The USS Mahan will be returning to its homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, Friday afternoon.

The Mahan was deployed as part of the USS Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. It was the second deployment in less than a year for the strike group.

The carrier returned to Norfolk on July 18.

Much of the time away was spent at sea because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

USS Mahan (DDG-72) is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in service for the United States Navy.

Reporter Erin Miller will be at the homecoming.