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USS Mitscher set to return to Naval Station Norfolk after 11-month deployment

USS Mitscher set to return to Naval Station Norfolk after 11-month deployment
190220-N-OW182-2015
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NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Mitscher (DDG 57) is set to return to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer's return comes after an 11-month deployment. The USS Mitscher was sent to both the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The USS Mitscher initially deployed on Jul 25, 2025, to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. Its pre-deployment certification was done as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, but it deployed independently to the aforementioned fleet areas of operaiton.

The U.S. Navy did not provide an exact date the USS Mitscher is set to return, check back with us for updates.

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