Missing 3-year-old reunited with father, mother taken into custody

Virginia State Police
Samalea Daniels, 3, of Virginia Beach is missing and believed to be in extreme danger, according to Virginia State Police.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Sep 25, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Samalea Daniels, a missing 3-year-old out of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina and was believed to have been taken to Virginia Beach by her mother, was reunited with her father on Sept. 20.

On July 14, the Virginia Beach Police Department Major Crimes Unit detectives received a report for the missing 3-year-old.

Samalea’s father and legal guardian, Jalen Davis, had reported Samalea missing in Mecklenburg County, NC on June 20.

Davis believed Samalea was taken by her mother, Tianna Daniels, and brought to Virginia Beach.

On July 14, a Virginia Beach judge issued an ex parte order to take physical custody of Samalea and return her into her father's custody.

Attempts to locate Samalea were unsuccessful.

A missing person alert was activated by Virginia State Police.

Tianna Daniels was taken into custody on Sept. 20 for an outstanding warrant in Mecklenburg County and Samalea was safely reunited with her father.

