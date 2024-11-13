Missing Chesapeake teen found, Trump meeting Biden, Downtown, Midtown Tunnels' tolls increase: Sunrise Brief

TOP HEADLINES: Missing Chesapeake teen found safe; Trump heads to White House for meeting with Biden; Tolls increasing for Downtown, Midtown Tunnels in January 2025

Missing Chesapeake teen found safe after Virginia State Police issued CODI Alert on Monday. 14-year-old Deborah Abigail Jenkins, who goes by Abby, has been found safe, according to police.

On Monday, Virginia State Police issued a CODI Alert for Abby. She was last seen with 41-year-old James Ronald Bell at a Comfort Inn off South Military Highway.

News 3 has learned Bell is a registered sex offender. On Monday, News 3 reporter Danielle Saitta spoke with Abby's adoptive sister, who confirmed that Bell is the ex-boyfriend of Abby's biological mother. Her sister also described the relationship between Abby and her biological mother as complicated.

In a video posted on social media, Abby says she was not coerced into going with Bell and that she left to get away from abusive conditions. She alleges Bell helped her get away.

We're working to confirm if the allegations of abuse are true. Police say they are still searching for Bell.

President-elect Donald Trump meets with President Joe Biden today as he continues White House transition plans. Trump heads to the White House today to meet President Biden as part of the transition of power.

Yesterday, Trump tapped SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk and Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a proposed new "Department of Government Efficiency."

Trump also nominated Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth as U.S. Defense Secretary and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Tolls are set to increase for Downtown and Midtown Tunnels in January. Elizabeth River Crossings says that tolls on the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will be going up on January 1.

The change is about 17 cents per trip in peak times for E-ZPass users and 8 cents for non-peak times.

Fees are also going up for toll-by-plate, as well as rates for heavy vehicles.

A reminder that toll relief is available for Hampton Roads residents who make less than $65,000 a year.

This morning's weather: Another cool and breezy day!

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today will be even more cooler and breezy than yesterday. Another rain chance tomorrow to Friday. But don't fret, there will be lots of sunshine this weekend.

A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for many inland locations until 8 AM. Highs will only reach the mid-50s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.

This morning's traffic:

So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.

For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.



We Follow Through: Mayor Dyer issues ultimatum for Something in the Water organizers

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer issues ultimatum for Something in the Water. Something in the Water organizers have two days to have a signed contract, or plans are off, Mayor Dyer said. Mayor Dyer continued that he is not happy when it comes to negotiations about the festival. Last night at a city council meeting in Virginia Beach, Mayor Dyer called the producer of the festival to the podium. And just before that, he said what's happened with the last-minute cancellation and lack of communication has left the city bruised. As you can recall, tickets for the October festival went on sale in September, but just hours after they went on sale and as people were still in line buying them, Pharrell Williams announced it was being postponed. Last night, we learned a contract has not been signed. Mayor Dyer was pretty fired up and said organizers have until close of business Friday to have it signed. If this does not happen, they will discuss alternative options for entertainment the week of April 26 and 27 at Tuesday's next council meeting.

Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.

