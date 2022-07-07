Mom flies thousands of miles to Norfolk to find deployed Navy son's stolen car

NORFOLK, Va. - In the last week, nine cars have been stolen in Norfolk. That’s according to the police department’s crime mapping website. One of the thefts happened in the Hewitt Farms neighborhood to a Navy man who is deployed overseas.

"On June 14, someone, at 3 o’clock in the morning, broke into the garage and stole the car," said Sherry Okamoto, whose son is deployed. "I'm angry because my daughter-in-law is scared. My son is deployed, so he can’t be here and then getting the news that his employment got extended. Then on top of that, his car got stolen."

Okamoto flew in from California to Norfolk find her son’s stolen car, a white, two-door door BMW with license plates UAV-7715.

Sherry Okamoto

"I plan on driving around this city to find the car," Okamoto said.

Her daughter-in-law and grandchildren were inside the home during the time the car was stolen. Ring doorbell footage shows someone trying to open a car door across the street from the Okamotos' house as another person goes in the garage.

"When did you find out that car was stolen?" News 3 reporter Leondra Head asked Okamoto.

"My grandson’s birthday. The same day I called to wish him a happy birthday, and they were calling the cops." Okamoto said.

A few weeks ago, less than two miles away, car thieves tried to steal a car in broad daylight near Little Creek Road but were unsuccessful.

Someone is seen going through a pickup truck and having their hand on another door handle when the people at the home come outside and the suspect runs away.

Okamoto believes the same group is targeting the Little Creek area of Norfolk.

We reached out to Norfolk Police. They tell us they are looking for the stolen BMW and are still investigating.