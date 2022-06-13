Mom who lost son in crash empathizes with moms of Yorktown teen boys killed in Newport News crash

YORKTOWN, Va. - Two teens have died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and SUV in the 100 block of Yorktown Road Friday morning.

A vigil will be held Monday night to remember the victims. News 3 spoke with the organizer of the vigil who says it will be at York High School around 7 p.m.

One mother says she knows this pain all too well. Tammy Guido-McGee lost her son Conner Guido in a car crash on October 26, 2019. Guido was a star athlete at Tabb High School, in Yorktown, but sadly his bright light was dimmed.

Tammy says the night of the wreck, there were two other guys in the car with her son. Tammy says state troopers told her the driver was going 70 miles per hour.

They hit a tree, flipped the car, and all three were killed instantly.

The pain is still fresh for the mother and she says she knows exactly how the mothers of the two victims are feeling right now.

When officers arrived at the scene Friday morning, they found one boy who had died at the scene, and another who was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries but died later at the hospital. The victims of the crash were a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy, both from Yorktown.

The Sister of the 16-year-old victim, Raeghan Cockrell, tells News 3 his name was Jacobi Cockrell.

Raeghan Cockrell Raeghan and Jacobi Cockrell

The vigil takes place Monday night at 7:30 p.m., at Bailey Field.